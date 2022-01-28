Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices Market Research Report 2022

The global Silicon-based Integrated Passive Devices market was valued at 808.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicon-based integrated passive devices use the foundry process on the silicon substrate to etch different patterns by photolithography technology to form different devices, thereby realizing various passive components such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, filters, High-density integration of couplers, etc.This IPD technology can bring the following benefits to electronic systems: Saving board space Better electrical performance Lower cost IP protection Better product chain supply and reliability At present, advanced silicon-based integrated passive device technology is mainly controlled by Japanese, European and American companies. Global leading companies include ST, Qorvo, Broadcom, Murata, AVX, Skyworks, ON Semiconductor, Johanson Technology, Onchip Devices, Xpeedic. Production companies in China and other regions are small in scale and relatively weak in technological research and development. Most companies usually do not have their own core technology and generally adopt low-cost marketing to gain market share. The main sales areas of silicon-based integrated passive devices are Asia Pacific and North America, which together account for approximately 84% of the global market share. The Asia-Pacific market also plays an important role in driving the development of the global market, thanks to the rapid growth of Japan, China and India.

By Market Verdors:

ST

Qorvo

Broadcom

Murata

AVX

Skyworks

ON Semiconductor

Johanson Technology

Onchip Devices

Xpeedic

By Types:

Digital & Mixed Signal IPD

RF IPD

ESD / EMI protection

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Network and Server Equipment

Automotive

Medical and Life Sciences

