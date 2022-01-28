LED Chip and Module Market Research Report 2022

The global LED Chip and Module market was valued at 389.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Epi/chip. Epitaxy refers to the process of evolving a wafer (sapphire or SiC, for instance) by depositing epitaxial layers on the wafer using MOCVD. Creating the epitaxial layers is the most critical and capital-intensive step in LED manufacturing. After additional wafer processing to create the metal connection, the wafer is cut up (“diced”) into chips. Although it can be used for different applications, the quality requirements (mainly efficacy) of the epi/chip differ by application.LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. This trend has been markedly observed during second half of 2015, when LED chip and package prices sharply plunged to the point that some LED chip and package spec prices are now close to material costs. Many manufacturers have incurred losses as a result. Even though manufacturers in the LED industry are being pressured to lower prices in the short term, in the long run there will be limited room for further LED price cuts. This can be explained by the growing number of manufacturers withdrawing from the market in the near future, as LED prices is close to manufacturing costs and reduce companies` profitability. Chinese LED companies listed on the A stock have been acquiring international manufacturers through issuing shares on the market, or after receiving government financial support. Some Chinese manufacturers are targeting major international LED players` patents and lighting brands, in hopes of strengthening their patent portfolio and oversea distribution channels. Additionally, more ChineseLED manufacturers are also transforming their business models. Some LED manufacturers aiming to leave behind hotly contended red sea markets are entering other market sectors through mergers and acquisitions.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by LED Chip and Module Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global LED Chip and Module Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Lateral Chip

1.4.3 Vertical Chip

1.4.4 Flip Chip

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global LED Chip and Module Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 General Lighting

1.5.3 Automotive Lighting

1.5.4 Backlighting

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global LED Chip and Module Market

1.8.1 Global LED Chip and Module Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LED Chip and Module Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global LED Chip and Module Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global LED Chip and Module Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers LED Chip and Module Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global LED Chip and Module Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global LED Chip and Module Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

