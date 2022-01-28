Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol market was valued at 166.93 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol (MIBC), also named 4-Methyl-2-pentanol, is a colorless stable liquid with a medium odor, an organic chemical compound. The chemical formula of methyl isobutyl carbinol is C6H14O, with molar mass of 102.174. The CAS number is 108-11-2.USA and Europe are the largest two market of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol during the forecast period. The Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol in this region is primarily driven by the growing demand for lubricant additives. While the Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global market for Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol in terms of growth rate.

By Market Verdors:

Celanese

Shell

DowDuPont

Mitsui Chemicals

Solvay

Arkema

Zhejiang Xinhua

Monument Chemical

Janpan Refine

Qingdao Ruchang

By Types:

Grade 99%

Grade 98%

By Applications:

Lubricant Additives

Flotation Frother

Paints & Coatings

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Grade 99%

1.4.3 Grade 98%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Lubricant Additives

1.5.3 Flotation Frother

1.5.4 Paints & Coatings

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market

1.8.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-

