January 27, 2022

The Japan Herald

About Japan, Global Green Energy and Space Market

Flame Retardant Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

grandresearchstore

Flame retardant tape with a flame resistant coating are used in a variety of high temperature environments, providing protection and insulation, such as in the aerospace, automotive, commercial vehicle, construction, and marine industries.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Tape in global, including the following market information:

 

 

  • Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
  • Global top five Flame Retardant Tape companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Flame Retardant Tape market was valued at 1892 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2624.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-sided Adhesive Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Tape include 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, Yongle Tape, Shushi Group and Camat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

 

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Single-sided Adhesive Tape
  • Double-sided Adhesive Tape

 

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction

 

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Flame Retardant Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Flame Retardant Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Flame Retardant Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
  • Key companies Flame Retardant Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • 3M
  • Nitto Denko
  • Avery Dennison
  • tesa SE
  • Berry Plastics
  • Intertape Polymer
  • Yongle Tape
  • Shushi Group
  • Camat
  • Teraoka
  • Scapa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flame Retardant Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flame Retardant Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flame Retardant Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flame Retardant Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

