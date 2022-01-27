Flame Retardant Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flame retardant tape with a flame resistant coating are used in a variety of high temperature environments, providing protection and insulation, such as in the aerospace, automotive, commercial vehicle, construction, and marine industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Flame Retardant Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant Tape market was valued at 1892 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2624.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-sided Adhesive Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant Tape include 3M, Nitto Denko, Avery Dennison, tesa SE, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, Yongle Tape, Shushi Group and Camat, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-sided Adhesive Tape

Double-sided Adhesive Tape

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Building and Construction

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Flame Retardant Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

Yongle Tape

Shushi Group

Camat

Teraoka

Scapa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

