Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nowadays, plastic parts make up almost 20% of a car when measured by weight – and this percentage is increasing all the time. In particular, the efforts being made to reduce the weight of cars, and the potential fuel savings that can be achieved as a result, make using plastic parts an extremely attractive proposition. Greater design freedom and less complex assembly processes are also contributing factors. It is usually necessary to coat these parts both internally and externally. The coating helps to significantly increase the quality of the vehicle as a whole in terms of its visual impact, while also fulfilling haptic requirements.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings market was valued at 3053.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3396.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Primer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings include AkzoNobel, BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, KCC Paint and Mankiewicz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Primer

Base Coat

Clearcoat

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Interior

Exterior

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

BASF

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

KCC Paint

Mankiewicz

Beckers

Asian Paints

Fujikura Kasei

Donglai

Kinlita

Xiangjiang Paint

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Plastic Parts Coatings Players in Global Market

