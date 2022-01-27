Coating for 3C Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3C coatings are shell coatings used in electronic goods. It is mainly based on three types of product shells, such as small computers, mobile phones, and home appliances. The Coating for 3C market covers Thermosetting Coating, UV Curing Coating, etc. The typical players include AkzoNobel, PPG, Beckers, Musashi Paint, Cashew, Sherwin-Williams, NATOCO, Origin, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Coating for 3C in global, including the following market information:

Global Coating for 3C Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Coating for 3C Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Coating for 3C companies in 2021 (%)

The global Coating for 3C market was valued at 1094.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1326 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermosetting Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coating for 3C include AkzoNobel, PPG, Beckers, Musashi Paint, Cashew, Sherwin-Williams, NATOCO, Origin and Sokan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coating for 3C manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coating for 3C Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Coating for 3C Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermosetting Coating

UV Curing Coating

Global Coating for 3C Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Coating for 3C Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phone

Computer

Home Appliance

Others

Global Coating for 3C Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Coating for 3C Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coating for 3C revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coating for 3C revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coating for 3C sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Coating for 3C sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

PPG

Beckers

Musashi Paint

Cashew

Sherwin-Williams

NATOCO

Origin

Sokan

Hipro

Rida

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coating for 3C Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coating for 3C Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coating for 3C Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coating for 3C Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coating for 3C Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coating for 3C Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coating for 3C Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coating for 3C Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coating for 3C Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coating for 3C Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coating for 3C Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coating for 3C Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coating for 3C Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating for 3C Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coating for 3C Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coating for 3C Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coating for 3C Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

