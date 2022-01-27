Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market covers Content 98%, Content 98%, etc. The typical players include GeneHarbor, Herbalmax, Genex Formulas, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical, Maac10 Formulas, etc. Nicotinamide mononucleotide is a nucleotide derived from ribose and nicotinamide. NMN is made from B vitamins in the body, and is a molecule naturally occurring in all life forms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) in global, including the following market information:

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)

Global top five Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) market was valued at 260.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 493.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content below 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) include GeneHarbor, Herbalmax, Genex Formulas, Shinkowa Pharmaceutical, Maac10 Formulas, EffePharm, Bontac, CELFULL and Kingdomway. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content below 98%

Content above 98%

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Health Care Products

Cosmetics

Others

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GeneHarbor

Herbalmax

Genex Formulas

Shinkowa Pharmaceutical

Maac10 Formulas

EffePharm

Bontac

CELFULL

Kingdomway

