Cresylic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cresylic acid is a generic term referring to combinations of both cresols and xylenols along with phenol or various other alkylphenols (ethylphenols, propylphenols, etc.). Cresylic acid is categories under the weak acid family, which is partly miscible in the aqueous solution and has low vapour pressure. On the basis of the flammability, cresylic acid is not flammable but it can burn when not stored under recommended conditions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cresylic Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cresylic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cresylic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kilo MT)
- Global top five Cresylic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cresylic Acid market was valued at 696.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 917.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Two-Component Cresylic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cresylic Acid include Sasol, Dakota Gasification Company, DEZA, Rain Carbon (RUTGERS), Mitsui Chemicals, Atul, Lanxess, SABIC and Asahi Kasei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cresylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cresylic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Two-Component Cresylic Acid
- Three-Component Cresylic Acid
- Multi-Component Cresylic Acid
Global Cresylic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Resins & Plastics
- Electronics
- Chemical
- Others
Global Cresylic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kilo MT)
Global Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cresylic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cresylic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cresylic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)
- Key companies Cresylic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sasol
- Dakota Gasification Company
- DEZA
- Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Atul
- Lanxess
- SABIC
- Asahi Kasei
- SI Group
- VDH Chem Tech
- SHIV SHAKTI
- TNJ Chemical
- Nanjing Ningkang Chemical
- Deepak Novochem Technologies
- JFE Chemical Corporation
- Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical
- Juye Runjia Chemical
- Dorf Ketal Chemicals
- Changzhou Junchi Chemical
- Changzhou City Teng Yang Chemical
- Shanghai FeiGe Chemical
- Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cresylic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cresylic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cresylic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cresylic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cresylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cresylic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cresylic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cresylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cresylic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cresylic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cresylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cresylic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cresylic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cresylic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cresylic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cresylic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cresylic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Two-Component Cresylic Acid
