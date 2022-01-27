ZnO Nanoparticles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zinc oxide nanoparticles are nanoparticles of zinc oxide (ZnO) that have diameters less than 100 nanometers. They have a large surface area relative to their size and high catalytic activity. The exact physical and chemical properties of zinc oxide nanoparticles depend on the different ways they are synthesized.

Some possible ways to produce ZnO nano-particles are laser ablation, hydrothermal methods, electrochemical depositions, sol–gel method, chemical vapor deposition, thermal decomposition, combustion methods, ultrasound, microwave-assisted combustion method, two-step mechanochemical–thermal synthesis, anodization, co-precipitation, electrophoretic deposition, and precipitation processes using solution concentration, pH, and washing medium. ZnO is a wide-bandgap semiconductor with an energy gap of 3.37 eV at room temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ZnO Nanoparticles in global, including the following market information: Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions) Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT) Global top five ZnO Nanoparticles companies in 2021 (%) The global ZnO Nanoparticles market was valued at 281.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 460.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028. Particle Size <40nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years. The global key manufacturers of ZnO Nanoparticles include EverZinc, HAKUSUI TECH, Sakai Chemical, Grillo, Tata Chemicals, Nanophase Technology, BYK, Yuguang Gold & Lead and Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ZnO Nanoparticles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Particle Size <40nm

Particle Size 40-60nm

Particle Size >60nm

Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber

Cosmetic

Coating

Textile

Others

Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market,

By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ZnO Nanoparticles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ZnO Nanoparticles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ZnO Nanoparticles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies ZnO Nanoparticles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EverZinc HAKUSUI TECH Sakai Chemical Grillo Tata Chemicals Nanophase Technology BYK Yuguang Gold &

Lead Shaanxi Sino-Academy Nano-Material Shandong Xinya New Material Jiangxi YUAER Lanzhou Yellow River Institute of Zinc and Magnesium Nanomaterial Jiyuan Lutai Nanomaterials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ZnO Nanoparticles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ZnO Nanoparticles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ZnO Nanoparticles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ZnO Nanoparticles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ZnO Nanoparticles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ZnO Nanoparticles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ZnO Nanoparticles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ZnO Nanoparticles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ZnO Nanoparticles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

