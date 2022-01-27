Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) Market Research Report 2022

The global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) market was valued at 36.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) offer the highest operating temperature range, the most comprehensive chemical compatibility and the lowest off-gassing and extractable levels of any rubber material. They are capable of service temperatures up to 327?C, and are resistant to more than 1,800 chemical substances. It is widely used in petroleum & chemical industry, aerospace industry, Chemical & Materials industry, etc. This report studies the FFKM polymer market.Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) materials provide the best possible resistance to very high temperatures and extreme chemical environments, whilst maintaining their elastomeric sealing capabilities. Furthermore it does not compromise on key mechanical properties, such as compression set resistance, volume swell resistance and tensile properties. Compared with other fluororubber, it has unique characteristic. As to the FFKM downstream application, aerospace industry is its largest downstream market, which shares 38.76% of the consumption in 2016. At present, the production of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) is distributed in USA, Europe, and Japan. USA is the largest production country of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in the world in the past five years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA market will take up about 58.83% in the global production in 2016. The Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) production will reach about 51.94 MT in 2017 from 42.21 MT in 2012 at an average growth rate of more than 3.63%. Only a few companies master the core technology of FFKM. DuPont, 3M, Solvay are the key suppliers in the global FFKM. Top three company production accounted for above 81.00% of the global market in 2016. DuPont pioneers the production of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) in 1975

By Market Verdors:

DuPont

3M

Solvay

Daikin

Asahi Glass

By Types:

Fluororubber 246

Fluororubber 26

Fluororubber 23

By Applications:

Petroleum & Chemical Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electronics Industry

