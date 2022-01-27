Adipic Acid Market Research Report 2022

The global Adipic Acid market was valued at 5318.38 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Adipic acid is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble solid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is the most important of the commercially available aliphatic dicarboxylic acids from the industrial perspective. Commercial adipic acid is produced from cyclohexane, cyclohexene, or phenol. Nylon 66 is the largest application segment of adipic acid. The increasing demand of automotive industry, electrical & electronics industry and footwear industry is anticipated to drive the demand of adipic acid. It is also used in polyurethane, adipic esters, plasticizers, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.The global 2015 adipic acid production reached about 3059391 MT in 2015 from about 2485166 MT in 2011 with an average growth rate of 5.53%. China is the biggest production base, which holds 32.99% production share in 2015.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-adipic-acid-2022-792

By Market Verdors:

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Kailuan Group

By Types:

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation

By Applications:

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-adipic-acid-2022-792

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Adipic Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Adipic Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cyclohexane Oxidation

1.4.3 Cyclohexene Oxidation

1.4.4 Phenol Hydrogenation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Adipic Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Nylon 6,6

1.5.3 Polyurethanes

1.5.4 Adipic Esters

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Adipic Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Adipic Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Adipic Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Adipic Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Adipic Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Adipic Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Adipic Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Adipic Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Adipic Acid Sales Volume

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Adipic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Bio-Based Adipic Acid Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Adipic Acid Market Outlook 2022