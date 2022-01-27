Glucaric Acid Market Research Report 2022

The global Glucaric Acid market was valued at 520.22 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glucaric acid, is a chemical compound with the formula C6H10O8. It is derived by oxidizing a sugar such as glucose with nitric acid.Chemicals employed in the building & construction industry such as phosphates are likely to be substituted by glucaric acid owing to its naturally occurring and renewable nature. Issues regarding the usage of phosphates owing to their toxic nature is the primary driver of the glucaric acid market. Glucaric acid was one of the widely used chemicals in the U.S. in 2016. It is anticipated to offer ample growth opportunities during the forecast period. Implementation of stringent government regulations regarding the usage of harmful chemicals to curtail environmental damage is the factor driving the glucaric acid market in the U.S. The country is one of the major producers of glucose, which is primarily the reason for the presence of key glucaric acid manufacturing companies. According to a survey by the U.S. Department of Energy, glucaric acid has been identified as the top chemical made from renewable sources.

By Market Verdors:

Kalion

RENNOVIA

Aadhunik Industries

AK Scientific

Alfa Chemistry

Cayman Chemical

By Types:

D-Glucaric Acid-1,4-Lactone

Calcium D-Glucarate

Pure Glucaric Acid

By Applications:

Corrosion Inhibitors

Food Ingredients

Detergents

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Glucaric Acid Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Glucaric Acid Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 D-Glucaric Acid-1,4-Lactone

1.4.3 Calcium D-Glucarate

1.4.4 Pure Glucaric Acid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Glucaric Acid Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.5.3 Food Ingredients

1.5.4 Detergents

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Glucaric Acid Market

1.8.1 Global Glucaric Acid Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Glucaric Acid Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Glucaric Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Glucaric Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Glucaric Acid Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Glucaric Acid Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Glucaric Acid Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Glucaric Acid Sales Volume

