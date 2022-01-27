Global Enterprise Network Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Enterprise Network Equipment market was valued at 5641.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Storage, network function, and server virtualization, along with the rising need for cloud-based provisioning of enterprise IT solutions are drastically shifting enterprise IT, networking, and communications toward technologically advanced equipment solutions. Networking equipment is used to combine, split, switch, or direct packets of information along a computer or telecommunications network. Networking equipment connects devices in order to share data between them. They transport, route, switch, or process network traffic. The topology of networking devices defines the network`s design or structure. Common topologies for computer networks include star, bus, ring, tree, and mesh or hybrid. Flexibility of networking devices allows enterprises to cater to a few users in small offices to several hundred users in larger offices.Propagation of Wi-Fi is contributing significantly to the growth of enterprise WLAN equipment. Moreover, the launch of bring your own device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is expected to enhance the industry growth. The BYOD tendency representing the concept of any device used anywhere is stimulating the requirement for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications. Furthermore, small and medium-size enterprises are investing in network equipment to make technological changes and to support their expansion goals. Rapid adoption of cloud computing technologies in enterprises is responsible for the growth of the enterprise networking equipment market. Government initiatives in developing countries are aiming at creating smart cities and enhancing technological contribution which is expected to increase the demand for enterprise networking equipment. Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Symantec Corporation

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

EnGenius Technologies

A10 Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Dell Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Extreme Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

F5 Enterprise Networks, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

ADTRAN, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Development

Juniper Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

Aruba Enterprise Networks, Inc.

Ubiquiti Enterprise Networks, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

By Types:

WLAN Equipment

Ethernet Switch

Enterprise Routers

Network Security Equipment

By Applications:

Small Enterprise

Medium-sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

