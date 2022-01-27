Global Low Dielectric Resin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Low Dielectric Resin market was valued at 110.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Low dielectric resin is a series of resins with a dielectric constant k usually below 3.0. This report research is mainly based on the following resin, cyanate ester resin, m-PPE, fluoropolyer as well as some special resin with low dielectric.Low dielectric resin means a series of resins, such as m-PPE, PFA, cyanate ester resin, which own low dielectric constants. Applications of low dielectric resin mainly from electronic industry, such as PCB industry, antenna industry, microelectronics, etc. Among those applications, PCB industry accounts for the largest market share, which was about 67.80% in 2016. The low dielectric resin industry is relatively concentrated as Japan is the major production base. The region produced 31315 MT in 2016. The follower is USA, holding 26.97% production share. Global production of low dielectric resin increased from 62410 MT in 2012 to 77008 MT in 2016. As for consumption, Japan is also the largest consumer with about 29.43% share in 2016. The second consumer is USA, consuming 19411 MT. The low dielectric resin industry has close relationship with the electronic industry. With the gradually global economy, the electronic industry is resuming, which provides support for the industry.

By Market Verdors:

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

Zeon

DIC

Mitsubishi

Hitachi Chemical

DOW

Lonza

Huntsman

Chemours

By Types:

Cyanate Ester Resin

m-PPE

Fluoropolymer

By Applications:

PCB Industry

Microelectronics

Antenna

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

