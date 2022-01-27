Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market was valued at 438.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) is a family of unsaturated copolymers of 2-propenenitrile and various butadiene monomers (1,2-butadiene and 1,3-butadiene). Although its physical and chemical properties vary depending on the polymer`s composition of nitrile, this form of synthetic rubber is unusual in being generally resistant to oil, fuel, and other chemicals .

By Market Verdors:

Lanxess AG

JSR Corporation

Zeon Chemicals

LG Chemicals

By Types:

Hoses

Belts

Cables

Molded & Extruded Products

Seals & O-rings

Rubber Compounds

Adhesives & Sealants

Gloves

Foamed Products

By Applications:

Automotive

Mechanical Engineering

Oil & Gas

Metallurgy & Mining

Construction

Medical

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hoses

1.4.3 Belts

1.4.4 Cables

1.4.5 Molded & Extruded Products

1.4.6 Seals & O-rings

1.4.7 Rubber Compounds

1.4.8 Adhesives & Sealants

1.4.9 Gloves

1.4.10 Foamed Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Mechanical Engineering

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Metallurgy & Mining

1.5.6 Construction

1.5.7 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market

1.8.1 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3

