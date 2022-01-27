Lead Foil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lead Foil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Lead Foil is an extremely malleable form of sheet lead used mostly for radiation shielding. Lead foil can be stamped or formed into almost any shape so that it can be placed around any area that needs protection.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lead Foil in global, including the following market information:
- Global Lead Foil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Lead Foil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Lead Foil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lead Foil market was valued at 875.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1074.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thickness: Below 0.1mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lead Foil include UACJ Corporation, Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions, Inc., InoTeck, Mayco Industries, Inc. and Gravita Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lead Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lead Foil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lead Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Thickness: Below 0.1mm
- Thickness: 0.1mm-0.5mm
- Thickness: 0.5mm-1mm
Global Lead Foil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lead Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Others
Global Lead Foil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Lead Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lead Foil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lead Foil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lead Foil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Lead Foil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- UACJ Corporation
- Vulcan Global Manufacturing Solutions, Inc.
- InoTeck
- Mayco Industries, Inc.
- Gravita Group
