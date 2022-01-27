Aluminium Welding Wires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A welding wire is a slim metallic rod that is ignited to generate a heated arc for the purpose of fusing metal pieces together (welding) by rendering the wire soft via hammering or compressing under an applied heat source.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Welding Wires in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aluminium Welding Wires companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121920/global-aluminium-welding-wires-market-2022-2028-662

The global Aluminium Welding Wires market was valued at 421.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 565.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pure Aluminum Welding Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Welding Wires include ESAB (Colfax Corporation), Lincoln Electric, ITW, Sumitomo Electric Industries, GARG INOX, Novametal Group, WA Group, ANAND ARC and KaynakTekni?iSanayi ve TicaretA.?, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminium Welding Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pure Aluminum Welding Wire

Aluminum-Magnesium Alloy Welding Wire

Al-Si Alloy Welding Wire

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Appliance Industry

Others

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Welding Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Welding Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Welding Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminium Welding Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ESAB (Colfax Corporation)

Lincoln Electric

ITW

Sumitomo Electric Industries

GARG INOX

Novametal Group

WA Group

ANAND ARC

KaynakTekni?iSanayi ve TicaretA.?

Tianjin Bridge

Weld Atlantic

Changzhou Huatong Welding

Jinglei Welding

Shandong Juli Welding

Huaya Aluminium

Safra

Elisental

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121920/global-aluminium-welding-wires-market-2022-2028-662

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Welding Wires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Welding Wires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Welding Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Welding Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Welding Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Welding Wires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Welding Wires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Welding Wires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Welding Wires Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/