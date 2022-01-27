Global MLCC Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global MLCC market was valued at 1479.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Multilayer Ceramic Chip Capacitors (MLCC) market, Multilayer ceramic chip capacitors, or MLCCs, are important building blocks in today`s modern electronics and make up approximately 30% of the total components in a typical hybrid circuit module. Multilayer capacitors consist of a monolithic ceramic block with comb-like sintered electrodes. These electrodes come to the surface at the face ends of the ceramic block where an electrical contact is made by burnt-in metallic layers.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) have wide range of applications, such as Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications, Industrial Machinery, Defense, etc. The Consumer Electronics was the most widely used area which took up about 66.14% of the global total in 2019. By 2026 Consumer Electronics will grow to 4751.3 billion Pcs, from 2999.48 billion Pcs in 2019, with a CAGR of 10.88% in the forecast years (2020-2025). Kyocera (AVX), Samsung Electro, Samwha, Johanson Dielectrics, Darfon, Holy Stone, Murata, MARUWA, Fenghua, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Nippon Chemi-Con, Vishay, Walsin ,Three-Circle, Tianli, Yageoetc, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Multilayer Ceramic Capacitors (MLCCs) market. Top 5(Murata, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera (AVX) and Walsin) took up 67.94% of the global market in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Kyocera (AVX)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Samwha

Johanson Dielectrics

Darfon

Holy Stone

Murata

MARUWA

Fenghua

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Nippon Chemi-Con

Vishay

Walsin

Three-Circle

Tianli

Yageo

NIC Components

By Types:

X7R

X5R

C0G (NP0)

Y5V

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Defense

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by MLCC Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MLCC Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 X7R

1.4.3 X5R

1.4.4 C0G (NP0)

1.4.5 Y5V

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MLCC Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Industrial Machinery

1.5.5 Defense

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global MLCC Market

1.8.1 Global MLCC Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global MLCC Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global MLCC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global MLCC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers MLCC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global MLCC Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global MLCC Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America MLCC Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America MLCC Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

