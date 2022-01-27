3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) (CAS 5332-73-0) is a clear, colorless liquid. It typically and an ammonia like odor. It has properties typical of primary amines and is miscible with water, ethanol, toluene, acetone, hexane and other standard solvents.

3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) is useful for preparing water-insensitive waxes. It volatilizes with water and leaves behind an insoluble wax film. Further, 3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) in dilute solutions does not have an objectionable odor. The material has been compared with morpholine in such applications and may, in fact, function as a substitute for morpholine in some instances. 3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) should also find use in insecticide emulsions, dye solvents, textile assistants, and in general, applications in which mild bases of moderate volatility are desired. It has been used in the production of dyes to modify polybutadiene-based isocyanates and in the manufacture of polyamide resins. The treatment of aluminum and aluminum alloy surfaces with dilute solutions of 3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) is reported to improve the adherence of various coatings which may be subsequently applied.

The global 3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) market was valued at 142 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 181.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MOPA Greater Than or Equal 99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) include BASF, Kunshan Xianghe Fine Chemicals, Arkema, Huntsman, Solvay, KOEI CHEMICAL, Monachem LLP, IRO Group and ZORANOC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 3-Methoxypropylamine (MOPA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

