Alkylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alkylate is the refining industry’s preferred gasoline additive, used to help achieve the fuel efficiency standards and low emission ratings demanded by regulators and consumers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Alkylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Alkylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Alkylate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Alkylate market was valued at 85580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 118700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Alkylate include Reliance, PDVSA, Marathon Petroleum, Exxonmobil, LUKOIL, BP, Valero, Shell and Sunooco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Alkylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Alkylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sulfuric Acid Alkylation

Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation

Global Alkylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation Industrial

Automobile Industrial

Other

Global Alkylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Alkylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Alkylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Alkylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Alkylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Alkylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Reliance

PDVSA

Marathon Petroleum

Exxonmobil

LUKOIL

BP

Valero

Shell

Sunooco

Petrobras

Total

Chevron Corporation

Haiyue

PetroChina Company

Shandong Wanfuda Chemical

Huabang Group

Yikun Group

Cnooc

Sinopec

