Alkylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Alkylate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Alkylate is the refining industry’s preferred gasoline additive, used to help achieve the fuel efficiency standards and low emission ratings demanded by regulators and consumers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alkylate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Alkylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Alkylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Alkylate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alkylate market was valued at 85580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 118700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alkylate include Reliance, PDVSA, Marathon Petroleum, Exxonmobil, LUKOIL, BP, Valero, Shell and Sunooco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Alkylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alkylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sulfuric Acid Alkylation
- Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation
Global Alkylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aviation Industrial
- Automobile Industrial
- Other
Global Alkylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Alkylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Alkylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Alkylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Alkylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Alkylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Reliance
- PDVSA
- Marathon Petroleum
- Exxonmobil
- LUKOIL
- BP
- Valero
- Shell
- Sunooco
- Petrobras
- Total
- Chevron Corporation
- Haiyue
- PetroChina Company
- Shandong Wanfuda Chemical
- Huabang Group
- Yikun Group
- Cnooc
- Sinopec
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alkylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alkylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alkylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alkylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alkylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alkylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alkylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alkylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alkylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alkylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alkylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alkylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alkylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alkylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alkylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Alkylate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sulfuric Acid Alkylation
4.1.3 Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation
4.2 By Type – Global Alkylate Revenue & Forecasts
