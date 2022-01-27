Intramedullary Nail Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Intramedullary Nails are used to fix the fractures of bones. They are inserted in the bone, and are transfixed by screws at Proximal and Distal ends of the bones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intramedullary Nail in global, including the following market information:

Global Intramedullary Nail Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intramedullary Nail Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Intramedullary Nail companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intramedullary Nail market was valued at 467.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 596.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intramedullary Nail include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Trauma, Smith & Nephew, Orthofix, Aap Implantate, TREU Instrumente, CarboFix Orthopedics, MIZUHO IKAKOGYO and Wego Ortho, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intramedullary Nail manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intramedullary Nail Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intramedullary Nail Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

Titanium Alloy

Global Intramedullary Nail Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intramedullary Nail Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Femoral Intramedullary Nail

Tibial Intramedullary Nail

Gamma Intramedullary Nail

Humerus Bifurcate Intramedullary Nails

Global Intramedullary Nail Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intramedullary Nail Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intramedullary Nail revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intramedullary Nail revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intramedullary Nail sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intramedullary Nail sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Trauma

Smith & Nephew

Orthofix

Aap Implantate

TREU Instrumente

CarboFix Orthopedics

MIZUHO IKAKOGYO

Wego Ortho

PW MedTech

Kanghui (Medtronic)

Jinlu Group Medical Instruments

Naton Medical

Xinrong Best Medical

Dragonbio (Mindray)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intramedullary Nail Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intramedullary Nail Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intramedullary Nail Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intramedullary Nail Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intramedullary Nail Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intramedullary Nail Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intramedullary Nail Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intramedullary Nail Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intramedullary Nail Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intramedullary Nail Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intramedullary Nail Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intramedullary Nail Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intramedullary Nail Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intramedullary Nail Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Intramedullary Nail Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intramedullary Nail Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

