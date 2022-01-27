Aluminum Slugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum Slugs are round discs of pure aluminum in quality Al 99,5% or Al 99,7%. They are punched out of self-produced rotary caster strip and roughened by means of vibration or shot blasting. In addition to round, oval and rectangular slugs there are special shapes. The weight per part is in a range of 0,5 – 1.000 grams.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Slugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Slugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Slugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aluminum Slugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Slugs market was valued at 3822.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5404.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Round Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Slugs include Ball Corp., Alucon, Talum, Aluminium Werke Wutöschingen, Rheinfelden Semis, Impol, Fuchuan Metal, Aluman Sa. and Envases Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminum Slugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Slugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Slugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Round Type

Square and Rectangular Type

Perforated Type

Other

Global Aluminum Slugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Slugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tubes

Aerosols

Technical Parts

Other

Global Aluminum Slugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aluminum Slugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Slugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Slugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Slugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aluminum Slugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ball Corp.

Alucon

Talum

Aluminium Werke Wutöschingen

Rheinfelden Semis

Impol

Fuchuan Metal

Aluman Sa.

Envases Group

Haomei Aluminum

Exal Corporation

