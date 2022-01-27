Global Needle Coke Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Needle Coke market was valued at 259.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.58% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra-high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.China has huge demand for needle cokes since it is the largest steel producer in the world. China has smaller amount of needle coke enterprises which feature weak technological base and are huddled by the uncertainty of stable production and product quality. In 2013-2017, Asia Pacific`s consumption of needle coke soared from 378 K MT to 436 K MT. Price of needle coke increased greatly in 2017. Global average price increased from 1417 USD/MT in 2016 to 3136 USD/MT in 2017, with increase rate of 121.2%. Since 2017, China has stringent requirements for chemical company about environment issues. So, most suppliers reduce their production and market gap have increased. Depend on this supply and demand status, China needle coke price increased since June 2017. In the future, we predict that global consumption will increase. By 2025, global demand will be 1127 K MT. Although China have needle coke capacity which have not been put into production, the start-operation probability is very small under strict government policy and great environment pressure.

By Market Verdors:

ConocoPhillips

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JXTG Holdings

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Jinzhou Group

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Sinosteel

By Types:

Petroleum-based

Coal-based

By Applications:

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Needle Coke Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Needle Coke Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Petroleum-based

1.4.3 Coal-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Needle Coke Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Graphite Electrode

1.5.3 Special Carbon Material

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Needle Coke Market

1.8.1 Global Needle Coke Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Needle Coke Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Needle Coke Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Needle Coke Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Needle Coke Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Needle Coke Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Needle Coke Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Needle Co

