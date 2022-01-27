Global Frozen Yogurt Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Frozen Yogurt market was valued at 994.58 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 22.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Frozen yogurt is a frozen dessert made with yogurt and sometimes other dairy products. Frozen yogurt, a crossbreed between the more traditional ice cream dessert and the healthier yogurt products, has become the new way for customers to enjoy their dessert while still being conscious of their health. Frozen yogurt isn`t completely frozen but simply contains ice crystals; the primary ingredient is milk and milk products, sugar accounts for about 15 per cent of the ingredients and the strains of bacteria makes up about 1 per cent. The market for frozen yogurt is fragmented with players such as Yogen Fruz, Menchie`s, Pinkberry, Red Mango, TCBY, Yogurtland, llaollao, Perfectime, Ben & Jerry`s, Micat, Orange Leaf, Yogiboost and so on. Among them, Yogen Fruz and Menchie`s are the global leading supplier.

By Market Verdors:

Yogen Fruz

Menchies

Pinkberry

Red Mango

TCBY

Yogurtland

llaollao

Perfectime

Ben & Jerrys

Micat

Orange Leaf

Yogiboost

By Types:

Plain Frozen Yogurt

Flavored Frozen Yogurt

By Applications:

Minor (age<18)

Young Man (18-30)

Young Woman (18-30)

Middle-Aged Person (30-50)

Senior (age>50)

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Frozen Yogurt Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Plain Frozen Yogurt

1.4.3 Flavored Frozen Yogurt

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Minor (age<18)

1.5.3 Young Man (18-30)

1.5.4 Young Woman (18-30)

1.5.5 Middle-Aged Person (30-50)

1.5.6 Senior (age>50)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Frozen Yogurt Market

1.8.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Frozen Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Frozen Yogurt Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Frozen Yogurt Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Frozen Yogurt Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Frozen Yogurt Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

