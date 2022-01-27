Antiscalant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Antiscalant is a chemical injected into the feed water before the water is entered into the system. The chemical delays the reaction time between the bicarbonate and calcium magnesium, thereby controlling the formation of scales. Carbonates, phosphates and sulfates are the major products used in various water treatment applications on account their superior antiscalant properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Antiscalant in global, including the following market information:

Global Antiscalant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Antiscalant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Antiscalant companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121926/global-antiscalant-market-2022-2028-893

The global Antiscalant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosphonates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Antiscalant include BASF, NALCO, Dow Chemical, BWA Water Additives, Italmatch Chemicals Group, Ashland, Avista Technologies, Clariant and Kemira OYJ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Antiscalant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Antiscalant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antiscalant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosphonates

Carboxylates or Acrylic

Sulfonates

Others

Global Antiscalant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antiscalant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power and Construction

Mining

Oil and Gas

Desalination

Other

Global Antiscalant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Antiscalant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Antiscalant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Antiscalant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Antiscalant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Antiscalant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

NALCO

Dow Chemical

BWA Water Additives

Italmatch Chemicals Group

Ashland

Avista Technologies

Clariant

Kemira OYJ

General Electric

American Water Chemicals

Veolia

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121926/global-antiscalant-market-2022-2028-893

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Antiscalant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Antiscalant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Antiscalant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Antiscalant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Antiscalant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Antiscalant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Antiscalant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Antiscalant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Antiscalant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Antiscalant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Antiscalant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Antiscalant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Antiscalant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiscalant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Antiscalant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antiscalant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Antiscalant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Phosphonates

4.1.3 Carboxylates or Acrylic

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/