Global Metal Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metal Powder market was valued at 659.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metal powder is a metal in the form of powder. It includes most types of metals. It is always added into the manufacturing process of product in order to strengthen it. Metal powder can be used in chemical processes, food supplements and additions, magnetic composites and other application fields.As for the global metal powder industry, the industry structure is relatively stable. The top three manufacturers have 30.92% revenue market share in 2016. The Sweden giant Hoganas, which has 13.92% market share in 2016, is the leader in the metal powder industry. The manufacturers following Hoganas are Alcoa and Vale, which respectively has 11.25% and 5.75% market share globally. The global production volume of metal powder products rises up from 1532 k MT in 2012 to 2013 k MT in 2016, with an average annual growth rate of 7%. At the same time, the revenue of world metal powder sales market has a rising from 5378 million dollars to 6454 million dollars from 2012 to 2016. The reason causes this increase is the rising demand for the metal powder products, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers.

By Market Verdors:

Hoganas

GKN Hoeganaes

QMP

Laiwu Iron & Steel

JFE

Jiande Yitong

WISCO PM

Alcoa

Shandong Xinfa

Hunan Jiweixin

GGP Metalpowder

SCM Metal Products

Chongqing HuaHao

Vale

Jien Nickel

Xiamen Tungsten

Daido

Ametek

BASF

Sandvik AB

Carpenter Technology

Kennametal

By Types:

Iron and Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Nickel

By Applications:

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Machinery

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Metal Powder Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metal Powder Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Iron and Steel

1.4.3 Aluminum

1.4.4 Copper

1.4.5 Nickel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metal Powder Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Machinery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Metal Powder Market

1.8.1 Global Metal Powder Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Metal Powder Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Metal Powder Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Metal Powder Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Metal Powder Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Metal Powder Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Metal Powder Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Metal Powder Sales Volume

