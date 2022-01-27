Attapulgite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Attapulgite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Attapulgite, which is also known as Palygorskite, is a magnesium aluminium phyllosilicate with the scientific formula (Mg,Al)2Si4O10 (OH)•4(H2O). The Attapulgite mineral naturally occurs in a type of clay soil and it is known as one of the types of fuller’s earth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Attapulgite in global, including the following market information:
- Global Attapulgite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Attapulgite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)
- Global top five Attapulgite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Attapulgite market was valued at 568 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 674.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Colloidal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Attapulgite include Active Minerals, BASF (Engelhard), Oil-Dri, Geohellas, Js-mg, Ashapura Group, Cnhymc, Manek Minerals and Jiangsu Jiuchuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Attapulgite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Attapulgite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Attapulgite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Colloidal
- Sorptive
Global Attapulgite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Attapulgite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Food and Pharmaceutical
- Agriculture, forestry and animal husbandry
- Chemical
- Others
Global Attapulgite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)
Global Attapulgite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Attapulgite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Attapulgite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Attapulgite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)
- Key companies Attapulgite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Active Minerals
- BASF (Engelhard)
- Oil-Dri
- Geohellas
- Js-mg
- Ashapura Group
- Cnhymc
- Manek Minerals
- Jiangsu Jiuchuan
- Jiangsu Autobang
- IL Better
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Attapulgite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Attapulgite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Attapulgite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Attapulgite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Attapulgite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Attapulgite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Attapulgite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Attapulgite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Attapulgite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Attapulgite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Attapulgite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Attapulgite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Attapulgite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Attapulgite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Attapulgite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Attapulgite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Attapulgite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Colloidal
4.1.3 Sorptive
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/