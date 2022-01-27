Attapulgite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Attapulgite, which is also known as Palygorskite, is a magnesium aluminium phyllosilicate with the scientific formula (Mg,Al)2Si4O10 (OH)•4(H2O). The Attapulgite mineral naturally occurs in a type of clay soil and it is known as one of the types of fuller’s earth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Attapulgite in global, including the following market information:

Global Attapulgite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Attapulgite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Ton)

Global top five Attapulgite companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121927/global-attapulgite-market-2022-2028-983

The global Attapulgite market was valued at 568 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 674.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Colloidal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Attapulgite include Active Minerals, BASF (Engelhard), Oil-Dri, Geohellas, Js-mg, Ashapura Group, Cnhymc, Manek Minerals and Jiangsu Jiuchuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Attapulgite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Attapulgite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Attapulgite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Colloidal

Sorptive

Global Attapulgite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Attapulgite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Food and Pharmaceutical

Agriculture, forestry and animal husbandry

Chemical

Others

Global Attapulgite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Ton)

Global Attapulgite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Attapulgite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Attapulgite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Attapulgite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Ton)

Key companies Attapulgite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Active Minerals

BASF (Engelhard)

Oil-Dri

Geohellas

Js-mg

Ashapura Group

Cnhymc

Manek Minerals

Jiangsu Jiuchuan

Jiangsu Autobang

IL Better

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121927/global-attapulgite-market-2022-2028-983

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Attapulgite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Attapulgite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Attapulgite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Attapulgite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Attapulgite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Attapulgite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Attapulgite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Attapulgite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Attapulgite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Attapulgite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Attapulgite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Attapulgite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Attapulgite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Attapulgite Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Attapulgite Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Attapulgite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Attapulgite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Colloidal

4.1.3 Sorptive

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/