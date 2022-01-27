Back Glue Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Back Glue Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Tile back glue is a dispersion applied on the back of tiles to improve their adhesion to ordinary mortars.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Back Glue in global, including the following market information:
- Global Back Glue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Back Glue Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Back Glue companies in 2021 (%)
The global Back Glue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1 Component Paste BG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Back Glue include DAVCO, Laticrete, Nippon Paint, Tammy, Chen Guang, Saint Gobain Weber, Bostik, Oriental Yuhong and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Back Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Back Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Back Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1 Component Paste BG
- 1 Component Liquid BG
- 2 Component BG
Global Back Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Back Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Project
- Retail
Global Back Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Back Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Back Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Back Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Back Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Back Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DAVCO
- Laticrete
- Nippon Paint
- Tammy
- Chen Guang
- Saint Gobain Weber
- Bostik
- Oriental Yuhong
- Sika
- Yuchuan
- Wasper
- EasyPlas
- Vibon
- Doborn
- Kaben
- MAPEI
- Henkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Back Glue Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Back Glue Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Back Glue Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Back Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Back Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Back Glue Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Back Glue Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Back Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Back Glue Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Back Glue Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Back Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Back Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Back Glue Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Glue Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Back Glue Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Back Glue Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Back Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 1 Component Paste BG
4.1.3 1 Component Liquid BG
4.1.4 2 Component BG
