Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) market was valued at 44.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water and waste water treatment chemicals (WWTCs) are used to eliminate impurities or suspended substances from contaminated water. These chemicals make the contaminated water fit for industrial or domestic uses. WWTCs are used for purifying municipal drinking water, industrial waste water, and production waste water, making the treated water reusable in different applications. These chemicals are also used for purifying sea water and ground water. The choice of chemicals primarily depends on the cost and the end outcome.According to the report, one driver in the market is scarcity of water leading to increasing use of WWTCs. The decline in the level of water and water quality because of the threatening water crisis across many countries is promoting WWTCs companies to invest in alternative water treatment methods. As a result, the opportunities for suppliers within the WWTCs market is expected to increase. The government of various emerging countries such as India, China, South Africa, and others has been encouraging the use of industrial wastewater treatment and waste water reuse by imposing penalties on noncompliance and rolling out incentives for the reuse of water.

By Market Verdors:

Kemira

BASF

Ecolab

Suez (GE)

Solenis

Dow

Akzo Nobel

SNF Group

Shandong Taihe

Feralco Group

BWA Water Additives

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Solvay

By Types:

Ph Adjusters & Softeners

Flocculants & Coagulants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhinitors/Dispersants

Biocides & Disinfectants

By Applications:

Papermaking Waste Water Treatment

Industrial Water Treatment

Drinking Water Treatment

Cooling Water Treatment

