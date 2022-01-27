Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market was valued at 349.5 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The Alpha Methyl Styrene (AMS) industry concentration ratio is high. The global AMS market is dominated by few manufacturers from Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, US, South Korea, and Japan. Ineos Phenol GmbH is the largest producer of AMS, with a share over 20 percent, other key players are AdvanSix, Cepsa Chemicals, Rosneft (SANORS), Mitsui Chemicals, LG Chem, and Kumho P&B Chemicals, etc. Top five players hold a share over 55%.

By Market Verdors:

Ineos Phenol GmbH

AdvanSix

Altivia

Cepsa Chemicals

DOMO Chemicals

Versalis (Eni)

Rosneft (SANORS)

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kumho P&B Chemicals

SI Group

Prasol Chemicals

Solvay

Mitsui Chemicals

LG Chem

By Types:

Assay above 99.5%

By Applications:

Plasticizers

Resins (ABS/Polyester/Alkyd)

Polymerization Production

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Assay above 99.5%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Plasticizers

1.5.3 Resins (ABS/Polyester/Alkyd)

1.5.4 Polymerization Production

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market

1.8.1 Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

