Bipolar Membranes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bipolar membranes carry out the dissociation of water in the presence of an electric field. These membranes are composed of three parts: an anion-exchange layer, a cation-exchange layer, and a hydrophilic interface at their junction. When a direct current is applied, the water molecules migrate into the hydrophilic layer where they are split into H+ and OH-. Bipolar membrane(BPM) appeared commercially at the end of the 1980s.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bipolar Membranes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bipolar Membranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bipolar Membranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
- Global top five Bipolar Membranes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bipolar Membranes market was valued at 320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 744.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Homogeneous Bipolar Membranes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bipolar Membranes include Asahi Kasei, SUEZ, ASTOM, Liaoning Yichen and Tingrun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bipolar Membranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bipolar Membranes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Bipolar Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Homogeneous Bipolar Membranes
- Heterogeneous Bipolar Membranes
Global Bipolar Membranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Bipolar Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chlor-Alkali Processing
- Energy
- Water Treatment
- Others
Global Bipolar Membranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Bipolar Membranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bipolar Membranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bipolar Membranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bipolar Membranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Bipolar Membranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Asahi Kasei
- SUEZ
- ASTOM
- Liaoning Yichen
- Tingrun
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bipolar Membranes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bipolar Membranes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bipolar Membranes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bipolar Membranes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bipolar Membranes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bipolar Membranes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bipolar Membranes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bipolar Membranes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bipolar Membranes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bipolar Membranes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bipolar Membranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bipolar Membranes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bipolar Membranes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bipolar Membranes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bipolar Membranes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bipolar Membranes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
