Global Functional Ingredients Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Functional Ingredients market was valued at 669.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.71% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Functional ingredients are ingredients which have:health-promoting,hnergy boosting or disease preventing benefits.The ingredients which will be added to your finished product, is likely to be an extract from a natural source of the active ingredient. This may impart some flavour so it`s wise to choose a natural-sounding ingredient and one where any taste will complement your product.

By Market Verdors:

Cargill

BASF

DowDuPont

Archer Daniels Midland

Arla Foods

Kerry

Ajinomoto

DSM

Ingredion

Tate & Lyle

Roquette Frres

CHR. Hansen

Kemin Industries

Beneo

Royal Cosun

By Types:

Maltodextrin

Probiotics

Polydextrose

Modified Starch

Pectin

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)&Omega-6

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Rice Protein

By Applications:

Food

Beverages

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Functional Ingredients Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Maltodextrin

1.4.3 Probiotics

1.4.4 Polydextrose

1.4.5 Modified Starch

1.4.6 Pectin

1.4.7 Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)&Omega-6

1.4.8 Conjugated Linoleic Acid

1.4.9 Rice Protein

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Ingredients Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food

1.5.3 Beverages

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Functional Ingredients Market

1.8.1 Global Functional Ingredients Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Functional Ingredients Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Functional Ingredients Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Functional Ingredients Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

