Black Pellets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Black Pellets are produced through torrefaction or steam exploded, during which water content, cellulose sugars, and other volatile organic compounds are removed from the biomass to produce a solid biofuel with characteristics similar to those of fossil coal.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Black Pellets in global, including the following market information:

Global Black Pellets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Black Pellets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Black Pellets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Black Pellets market was valued at 84 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 204.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Torrefaction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Black Pellets include Zilkha Biomass Energy, New Biomass Energy, Bionet, Blackwood Technology, Arbaflame, Airex Energy, Bioebdev and ECN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Black Pellets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Black Pellets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Black Pellets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Torrefaction

Steam Explosion (SE)

Global Black Pellets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Black Pellets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Generation

Others

Global Black Pellets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Black Pellets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Black Pellets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Black Pellets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Black Pellets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Black Pellets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zilkha Biomass Energy

New Biomass Energy

Bionet

Blackwood Technology

Arbaflame

Airex Energy

Bioebdev

ECN

