Cathode Block Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A cathode block is a negative electrode and is used in the lining of aluminium reduction cells. High quality cathode blocks contribute to improving ef?ciency of aluminium smelting that consumes vast amounts of electricity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cathode Block in global, including the following market information:

Global Cathode Block Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cathode Block Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Cathode Block companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cathode Block market was valued at 1049.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1465.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-graphitic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cathode Block include Tokai COBEX, Carbone Savoie, SEC Carbon, Ukrainsky Grafit, ENERGOPROM GROUP, Elkem, Chalco, Wanji Holding Group Graphite Product and Guangxi Qiangqiang Carbon and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cathode Block manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cathode Block Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cathode Block Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-graphitic Type

Graphitic Type

Graphitized Type

Global Cathode Block Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cathode Block Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Less Than 200 KA

200-300 KA

More Than 300 KA

Global Cathode Block Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Cathode Block Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cathode Block revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cathode Block revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cathode Block sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Cathode Block sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tokai COBEX

Carbone Savoie

SEC Carbon

Ukrainsky Grafit

ENERGOPROM GROUP

Elkem

Chalco

Wanji Holding Group Graphite Product

Guangxi Qiangqiang Carbon

Jiangsu Inter-China Group

