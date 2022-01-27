Cement Clinker Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Clinker is a nodular material produced in the kilning stage during the production of cement and is used as the binder in many cement products. The lumps or nodules of clinker are usually of diameter 3-25 mm and dark grey in color. It is produced by heating limestone and clay to the point of liquefaction at about 1400°C-1500°C in the rotary kiln. Clinker, when added with gypsum (to control the setting properties of cement and ensure compressive strength) and ground finely, produces cement. Clinker can be stored for long periods of time in a dry condition without degradation of quality, hence it is traded internationally and used by cement manufacturers when raw materials are found to be scarce or unavailable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cement Clinker in global, including the following market information:

Global Cement Clinker Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cement Clinker Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M MT)

Global top five Cement Clinker companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cement Clinker market was valued at 80340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 89950 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Clinker Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cement Clinker include CNBM, Anhui Conch Cement, LafargeHolcim, HeidelbergCement, Jidong Cement, China Resources Cement, Huaxin Cement Co, China Shanshui Cement and Taiwan Cement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cement Clinker manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cement Clinker Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Cement Clinker Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Clinker

Portland Clinker

Sulfate Resistant Clinker

Others

Global Cement Clinker Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Cement Clinker Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Portland Cement

Others

Global Cement Clinker Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M MT)

Global Cement Clinker Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cement Clinker revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cement Clinker revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cement Clinker sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M MT)

Key companies Cement Clinker sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CNBM

Anhui Conch Cement

LafargeHolcim

HeidelbergCement

Jidong Cement

China Resources Cement

Huaxin Cement Co

China Shanshui Cement

Taiwan Cement

Hongshi Holding Group

China Tianrui Gr Cement

Asia Cement Corporation

Cemex

UltraTech Cement

Votorantim

InterCement

CRH

Buzzi Unicem

Eurocement

Dangote Cement

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cement Clinker Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cement Clinker Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cement Clinker Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cement Clinker Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cement Clinker Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cement Clinker Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cement Clinker Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cement Clinker Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cement Clinker Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cement Clinker Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cement Clinker Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cement Clinker Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cement Clinker Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cement Clinker Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cement Clinker Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cement Clinker Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 White Clinker

