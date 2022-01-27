Conformal Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Conformal coating is a protective chemical coating or polymer film 25-75µm thick (50µm typical) that ‘conforms’ to the circuit board topology. Its purpose is to protect electronic circuits from harsh environments that may contain moisture and or chemical contaminants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conformal Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Conformal Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conformal Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Conformal Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conformal Coatings market was valued at 2905.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conformal Coatings include Chase Corporation, Henkel, DOW Corning, Dymax Corporation, Cytec Solvay, Electrolube, H.B. Fuller, Hernon and Kisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Conformal Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conformal Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Conformal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone

Parylene

Acrylic

Urethane

Epoxy

Others

Global Conformal Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Conformal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Others

Global Conformal Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Conformal Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conformal Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conformal Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conformal Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Conformal Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chase Corporation

Henkel

DOW Corning

Dymax Corporation

Cytec Solvay

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller

Hernon

Kisco

Chemtronics

Europlasma NV

ELANTAS Electrical Insulation

MG Chemicals

ACC Silicones

CSL Silicones

