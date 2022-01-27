Synthetic Lubricants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic lubricants are a combination of synthetic base oil plus thickeners and additives that will give the grease or oil lubricant a number of performance advantages over conventional mineral based lubricants.

Synthetic lubricants are artificially made or synthesized from compounds found in other source, such as petroleum oil, gas, or reactions of acids and alcohols.

Commonly, synthetic lubricants can be classified as full-synthetic lubricants and semi-synthetic lubricants according to base oil used. In this report, both of the two kinds will be analyzed and counted.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/121938/global-synthetic-lubricants-market-2022-2028-993

This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Lubricants in global, including the following market information:

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tonnes)

Global top five Synthetic Lubricants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Synthetic Lubricants market was valued at 57950 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 88410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Poly-alpha-olefin (PAO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Lubricants include Exxon Mobil, Shell, BP Castrol, Chevron, Total, Idemitsu Kosan, BASF, Fuchs and Ashland Valvoline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Synthetic Lubricants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Poly-alpha-olefin (PAO)

Poly-alkylene-glycol (PAG)

Di-basic acid ester (Di-Ester)

Polyol-Ester

Silicone

Others

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Lubricants

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Car

Others

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tonnes)

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Synthetic Lubricants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Synthetic Lubricants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Synthetic Lubricants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tonnes)

Key companies Synthetic Lubricants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

Shell

BP Castrol

Chevron

Total

Idemitsu Kosan

BASF

Fuchs

Ashland Valvoline

JX

Lukoil

Petronas

Chemtura

Amsoil

Pertamina

CNPC

Sinopec

Delian Group

Original Chemical

LOPAL

GAOKE PETROCHEMICAL

COPTON

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/121938/global-synthetic-lubricants-market-2022-2028-993

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Synthetic Lubricants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Synthetic Lubricants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Synthetic Lubricants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Synthetic Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Synthetic Lubricants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Synthetic Lubricants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Synthetic Lubricants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Synthetic Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Lubricants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Lubricants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Lubricants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Lubricants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Lubricants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/