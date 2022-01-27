Sports Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sports Composites is composites that are applied in the sports equipment, etc. that include Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Others

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Sports Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sports Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Sports Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sports Composites market was valued at 3760.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5454 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sports Composites include Toray Industries, Solvay, Lanxess, Topkey, Owens Corning, Mitsubishi Chemical, DuPont, PolyOne and SGL Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sports Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sports Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sports Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Global Sports Composites Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sports Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Golf Stick

Rackets

Bicycle

Hockey Stick

Skis & Snowboards

Global Sports Composites Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Sports Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sports Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sports Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sports Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Sports Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Industries

Solvay

Lanxess

Topkey

Owens Corning

Mitsubishi Chemical

DuPont

PolyOne

SGL Group

Teijin

Zhongfu Shenying

GW COMPOS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sports Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sports Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sports Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sports Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sports Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sports Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sports Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sports Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sports Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sports Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sports Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sports Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sports Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sports Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

