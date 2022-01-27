Global Solar Air Conditioning Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solar Air Conditioning market was valued at 523.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.45% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solar Air Conditioning refers to air conditioning systems that consumes sun`s energy to offer air conditioning effects. Using passive solar thermal energy without producing any electricity, solar air conditioning emits conditioned air through a thermally driven refrigeration process. Solar air conditioning also have the benefit of being environment-friendly by save on electricity translates to fewer carbon emissions into the environment.

By Market Verdors:

Lennox

Aussie Solar World

ICESolair

Videocon

HotSpot Energy

Solair World International

Gree

Midea

Haier

By Types:

Split Solar Air Conditioner

Cassette Solar Air Conditioner

Window Solar Air Conditioner

Floor Standing Solar Air Conditioner

By Applications:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solar Air Conditioning Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Air Conditioning Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Split Solar Air Conditioner

1.4.3 Cassette Solar Air Conditioner

1.4.4 Window Solar Air Conditioner

1.4.5 Floor Standing Solar Air Conditioner

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Air Conditioning Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Building

1.5.3 Commercial Building

1.5.4 Industrial Building

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solar Air Conditioning Market

1.8.1 Global Solar Air Conditioning Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Air Conditioning Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solar Air Conditioning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solar Air Conditioning Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Air Conditioning Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

