High-Performance Tire Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High-Performance Tire Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-20283 min read
Yarn – when there is more than one fibre interlocked, it is called yarn. A long continuous strand of interlocked or twisted fibres is yarn – which could be used for tire cords.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Tire Yarn in global, including the following market information:
- Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five High-Performance Tire Yarn companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Performance Tire Yarn market was valued at 3551.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4109.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyamide Yarn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Performance Tire Yarn include Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, Shenma, Junma, Century Enka, Performance Fibers, Far Eastern Group and Hailide, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Tire Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyamide Yarn
- Polyester Yarn
Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- OE Market
- Replacement
Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hyosung
- Kordsa Global
- Kolon Industries
- Shenma
- Junma
- Century Enka
- Performance Fibers
- Far Eastern Group
- Hailide
- Kordarna Plus A.S.
- Shifeng
- Madura Industrial Textiles
- Haiyang Chemical
- Taiji
- Teijin
- SRF Ltd
- Cordenka
- Dikai
- Bestory
- Helon Polytex
- Unifull
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Performance Tire Yarn Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Performance Tire Yarn Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Performance Tire Yarn Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/