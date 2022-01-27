High-Performance Tire Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Yarn – when there is more than one fibre interlocked, it is called yarn. A long continuous strand of interlocked or twisted fibres is yarn – which could be used for tire cords.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Performance Tire Yarn in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five High-Performance Tire Yarn companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Performance Tire Yarn market was valued at 3551.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4109.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyamide Yarn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Performance Tire Yarn include Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, Shenma, Junma, Century Enka, Performance Fibers, Far Eastern Group and Hailide, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-Performance Tire Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyamide Yarn

Polyester Yarn

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OE Market

Replacement

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High-Performance Tire Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High-Performance Tire Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hyosung

Kordsa Global

Kolon Industries

Shenma

Junma

Century Enka

Performance Fibers

Far Eastern Group

Hailide

Kordarna Plus A.S.

Shifeng

Madura Industrial Textiles

Haiyang Chemical

Taiji

Teijin

SRF Ltd

Cordenka

Dikai

Bestory

Helon Polytex

Unifull

