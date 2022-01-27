Global Beta Pinene Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Beta Pinene market was valued at 285.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Beta-Pinene (-pinene) is a monoterpene, an organic compound found in plants. It is one of the two isomers of pinene, the other being -pinene. It is colorless liquid soluble in alcohol, but not water. It has a woody-green pine-like smell.Currently, there are many beta pinene producing companies in the world. The main players are Arizona Chemical(Kraton), DRT, IFF, Symrise, Socer Brasil, Sociedad de Resinas Naturales and Sky Dragon Fine-Chem. The global production of beta pinene increases to 123217 MT in 2017 from 96405 MT in 2012.

By Market Verdors:

Arizona Chemical(Kraton)

DRT

IFF

Symrise

Socer Brasil

Nippon Terpene Chemicals

Yasuhara Chemical

Sociedad de Resinas Naturales

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem

Sky Dragon Forest Chemical

Zhongbang Chemicals

Xinghua Natural Spice

GuangDong Pine Forest Perfume

DONGPING FLAVOR & FRAGRANCES

Yunnan Linyuan Perfume

By Types:

Type A

Type B

Others

By Applications:

Fragrance Ingredient

Terpene Resin

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

