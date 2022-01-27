Rosin Ester Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The carboxylic acid group of a rosin acid can be converted to an ester through a reaction with various alcohols. The molecular weight and functionality of the alcohol determines the softening point of the subsequent ester. Glycerol with three reactive sites and pentaerythritol with four available hydroxyl groups are the most commonly used alcohols.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rosin Ester in global, including the following market information:

Global Rosin Ester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rosin Ester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Rosin Ester companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rosin Ester market was valued at 894.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1055 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glycerol Ester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rosin Ester include Kraton Corporation, DRT, Ingevity, Eastman, Robert Kraemer, Lawter, Arakawa Chemical, Guangdong KOMO and Wuzhou Sun Shine and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rosin Ester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rosin Ester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rosin Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glycerol Ester

Pentaerythritol Ester

Global Rosin Ester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rosin Ester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Adhesives

Inks and Coatings

Chewing Gum

Polymer Modification

Global Rosin Ester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rosin Ester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rosin Ester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rosin Ester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rosin Ester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rosin Ester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kraton Corporation

DRT

Ingevity

Eastman

Robert Kraemer

Lawter

Arakawa Chemical

Guangdong KOMO

Wuzhou Sun Shine

Xinsong Resin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rosin Ester Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rosin Ester Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rosin Ester Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rosin Ester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rosin Ester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rosin Ester Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rosin Ester Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rosin Ester Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rosin Ester Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rosin Ester Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rosin Ester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rosin Ester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rosin Ester Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Ester Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rosin Ester Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosin Ester Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rosin Ester Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glycerol Ester

4.1.3 Pentaerythritol Ester

