Ester Transformer Oils Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ester transformer oil is special oil that is stable at high temperatures and has excellent electrical insulating properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ester Transformer Oils in global, including the following market information:

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Ester Transformer Oils companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ester Transformer Oils market was valued at 149.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 284.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Ester Transformer Fluid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ester Transformer Oils include Cargill, M&I Materials Limited, Shell, Sinopec, Savita Oil and Raj Petro Specialties, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ester Transformer Oils manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Ester Transformer Fluid

Synthetic Ester Transformer Oil

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Transformer

EHV Transformer

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ester Transformer Oils Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ester Transformer Oils revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ester Transformer Oils revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ester Transformer Oils sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ester Transformer Oils sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

M&I Materials Limited

Shell

Sinopec

Savita Oil

Raj Petro Specialties

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ester Transformer Oils Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ester Transformer Oils Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ester Transformer Oils Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ester Transformer Oils Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ester Transformer Oils Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ester Transformer Oils Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ester Transformer Oils Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ester Transformer Oils Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ester Transformer Oils Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ester Transformer Oils Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ester Transformer Oils Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ester Transformer Oils Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ester Transformer Oils Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ester Transformer Oils Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ester Transformer Oils Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ester Transformer Oils Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

