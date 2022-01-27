Global Nutraceuticals Product Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nutraceuticals Product market was valued at 21154.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.93% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Nutraceutical product is a food or fortified food product that not only supplements the diet but also assists in treating or preventing disease (apart from anemia), so provides medical benefits. Nutraceuticals are not tested and regulated to the extent of pharmaceutical drugs.

By Market Verdors:

Amway

INFINITUS

Herbalife Nutrition

DEEJ

Usana

Blackmores

PERFECT (CHINA)

Swisse

China New Era Group

By-health

Suntory

Pfizer

Beijing Tong Ren Tang

Shanghai Pharma

TIENS

GNC

Real Nutriceutical

Southernature

By Types:

Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Functional Beverage

By Applications:

Sports Nutrition

General Wellbeing

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone & Joint Health

Heart Health

Disease Prevention

Weight Loss

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nutraceuticals Product Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Nutraceuticals Product Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Dietary Supplements

1.4.3 Functional Food

1.4.4 Functional Beverage

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nutraceuticals Product Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Sports Nutrition

1.5.3 General Wellbeing

1.5.4 Immune & Digestive Health

1.5.5 Bone & Joint Health

1.5.6 Heart Health

1.5.7 Disease Prevention

1.5.8 Weight Loss

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Nutraceuticals Product Market

1.8.1 Global Nutraceuticals Product Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nutraceuticals Product Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nutraceuticals Product Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Nutraceuticals Product Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Nutraceuticals Product Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

