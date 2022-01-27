Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrene/Allyl Alcohol Copolymers (CAS 25119-62-4) are resinous polyols with high performance and can be used as performance-enhancing resin modifiers in coating and ink systems or be used to synthesize a series of functional polymer materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer market was valued at 340.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 442.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SAA-100 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer include LyondellBasell, Monomer Polymer?Dajac Labs and Carbosynth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SAA-100

SAA-101

SAA-103

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coatings

Inks

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LyondellBasell

Monomer Polymer?Dajac Labs

Carbosynth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Styrene & Allyl Alcohol Copolymer Players in Global Market

