Lithium Iron Phosphate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) is an inorganic compound with the formula LiFePO4. It is a gray, red-grey, brown or black solid that is insoluble in water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Iron Phosphate in global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Lithium Iron Phosphate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium Iron Phosphate market was valued at 1175.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1886.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nano-LiFePO4 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium Iron Phosphate include Johnson Matthey, Aleees, BASF, Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide, Sumitomo Osaka Cement, Guizhou Anda Energy, BTR New Energy Materials, Hunan Shenghua Technology and Pulead Technology Industry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Lithium Iron Phosphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nano-LiFePO4

Micron-LiFePO4

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

xEV Industry

Power Li-ion Battery Industry

Electrochemical Energy Storage

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium Iron Phosphate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium Iron Phosphate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lithium Iron Phosphate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Lithium Iron Phosphate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Matthey

Aleees

BASF

Formosa Lithium Iron Oxide

Sumitomo Osaka Cement

Guizhou Anda Energy

BTR New Energy Materials

Hunan Shenghua Technology

Pulead Technology Industry

Tianjin STL Energy Technology

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Chongqing Terui Battery Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium Iron Phosphate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Iron Phosphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Iron Phosphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

