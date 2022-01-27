Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

A hybrid is the product of a cross between two genetically distinct rice parents. When the right parents are selected, the hybrid will have both greater vigor and yield than either of the parents. Due to hybrid vigor, hybrid rice has 15-30% yield advantage over the conventional rice that farmers grow. Rice cultivation using hybrid rice seeds has been reported to produce higher economic returns when compared to the economic returns of conventional rice varieties. This is due to the significant yield the hybrid rice seeds over conventional rice seeds. Also, the milling yield of hybrid rice seeds was found to be the same, or in some cases better than the milling yield of conventional rice seeds. This advantage of cultivation with hybrid rice seeds is likely to encourage poor farmers to shift from conventional rice seeds to hybrid rice seeds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hybrid Rice Seeds in global, including the following market information:

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Hybrid Rice Seeds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hybrid Rice Seeds market was valued at 2598.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2364.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Long Size Hybrid Rice Seeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hybrid Rice Seeds include Dupont Pioneer, Syngenta, Bayer CropScience, Nath, Advanta, Nirmal Seeds, Longping High-tech, China National Seed Group and Hainan Shennong Gene, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hybrid Rice Seeds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Long Size Hybrid Rice Seeds

Medium Size Hybrid Rice Seeds

Short Size Hybrid Rice Seeds

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market, by Duration, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Segment Percentages, by Duration, 2021 (%)

Up to 110 Days

111 to 140 Days

141 Days and Above

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hybrid Rice Seeds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hybrid Rice Seeds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hybrid Rice Seeds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Hybrid Rice Seeds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dupont Pioneer

Syngenta

Bayer CropScience

Nath

Advanta

Nirmal Seeds

Longping High-tech

China National Seed Group

Hainan Shennong Gene

WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

Hefei Fengle Seed

Zhongnongfa Seed

RiceTec

SL Agritech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Duration

1.3 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hybrid Rice Seeds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hybrid Rice Seeds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hybrid Rice Seeds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hybrid Rice Seeds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Rice Seeds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hybrid Rice Seeds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hybrid Rice Seeds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

