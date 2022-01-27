Precious Metal Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The precious metals mainly refer to eight metal elements such as gold, silver and platinum group metals (ruthenium, rhodium, palladium, iridium, osmium, platinum). Metals differ from other resources in that they remain with us forever in some form. Recycling metals following their use provides an important means to reduce the environmental burden resulting from mining primary ore, ensures the availability of a valuable secondary source of the metal, and conserves an irreplaceable resource that otherwise would be discarded. Palladium carbon is widely used as a catalyst for automobile exhaust gas treatment, and its price is expected to benefit from strong demand for new vehicles. Market for platinum is more stable in industrial market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precious Metal Recycling in global, including the following market information:

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Precious Metal Recycling companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precious Metal Recycling market was valued at 16010 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silver (Ag) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precious Metal Recycling include Umicore, PX Group, Materion, Sims Recycling Solutions, Johnson Matthey, Abington Reldan Metals, Tanaka, Dowa Holdings and Heraeus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precious Metal Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silver (Ag)

Gold (Au)

Platinum Group Metals

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Jewelry

Catalyst

Electronics

Battery

Others

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Precious Metal Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Precious Metal Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Precious Metal Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Precious Metal Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Umicore

PX Group

Materion

Sims Recycling Solutions

Johnson Matthey

Abington Reldan Metals

Tanaka

Dowa Holdings

Heraeus

Sino-Platinum Metals

Asahi Holdings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Precious Metal Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Precious Metal Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Precious Metal Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Precious Metal Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Precious Metal Recycling Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Precious Metal Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Precious Metal Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Precious Metal Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Precious Metal Recycling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Precious Metal Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precious Metal Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Precious Metal Recycling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Recycling Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precious Metal Recycling Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precious Metal Recycling Companies

