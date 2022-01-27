Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand in global, including the following market information:

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market was valued at 3649 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4305.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bare PC Strand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand include Insteel, Sumiden, Strand-tech Martin, Tata Iron and Steel, Siam Industrial Wire, Southern PC, Tycsa PSC, Kiswire and Usha Martin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Others

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transport

Building

Energy

Water Conservancy

Others

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Insteel

Sumiden

Strand-tech Martin

Tata Iron and Steel

Siam Industrial Wire

Southern PC

Tycsa PSC

Kiswire

Usha Martin

Fapricela

Gulf Steel Strands

ASLAK

AL-FAISAL STEEL

Xinhua Metal

Tianjin Metallurgical

Hengli

Hengxing

Fasten

Huaxin

Hunan Xianghui

Silvery Dragon

Shengte

Longtai Rare Earth & New Materials

Fuxing Keji

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Players in Global Market

