PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aluminum paste is used to make contact at the back p-type surface. This is annealed to introduce a pþ doped region at the back of the cell, to lower the contact resistance and to supply a back surface field that reflects minority carriers back towards the junction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Metallization Aluminium Paste in global, including the following market information:

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PV Metallization Aluminium Paste companies in 2021 (%)

The global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market was valued at 316.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 428 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BSF Solar Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PV Metallization Aluminium Paste include Rutech, Giga Solar, Monocrystal, Toyo Aluminium, Hoyi Tech, Tehsun, DuPont, Kaiyuan Minsheng and Leed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Metallization Aluminium Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BSF Solar Cells

PERC Solar Cells

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mono-Si Solar Cell

Multi-Si Solar Cell

Others

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PV Metallization Aluminium Paste revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PV Metallization Aluminium Paste revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PV Metallization Aluminium Paste sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PV Metallization Aluminium Paste sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rutech

Giga Solar

Monocrystal

Toyo Aluminium

Hoyi Tech

Tehsun

DuPont

Kaiyuan Minsheng

Leed

ThinTech Materials

Xi’an Hongxing

Wuhan Youleguang

Full Power

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Players in Global Market

